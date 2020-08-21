Global  
 

Microsoft makes it harder to disable Windows Defender in Windows 10

betanews Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The Windows Defender tool that is built into Windows 10 offers protection against a range of malware, but it is not something that everyone wants running on their computer. In a recent update, Microsoft has removed the option of disabling Defender via the registry. Previously, it was possible to enable the DisableAntiSpyware key in the registry to switch off Windows Defender -- for whatever reason you may want to. But now the setting is ignored, meaning anyone wanting to avoid Windows Defender will have to find another way to do so. See also: Microsoft releases KB4578013 to fix two Windows… [Continue Reading]
