Volkswagen’s ID 4 electric SUV enters production in Germany

Volkswagen's ID 4, the automaker's first electric SUV, has entered into series production in Saxony, Germany, the company announced this week. The ID 4 — which was previously known as the ID Crozz when it was still a concept — is the second vehicle from VW's ID lineup of electric vehicles that will be sold in the US, China, and Europe. The first vehicle, the ID 3, is only sold in Europe. Preproduction of the ID 4 has already started at VW's Anting plant in China, while the automaker's Chattanooga site will start production in 2022. The German automaker is staging a full (virtual) reveal of the ID 4 at the end of September. (The first photos of the ID 4 leaked from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology earlier this...


