Facebook is laying the groundwork to stop Trump from using its platform to delegitimize the 2020 election results

Business Insider Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Facebook is laying the groundwork to stop Trump from using its platform to delegitimize the 2020 election results· Facebook is making a plan for how to respond if President Donald Trump uses the platform to try to delegitimize the results of the 2020 election, The New York Times reported.
· Executives have discussed implementing a "kill switch" to shut down political advertising after Election Day to curb the spread of...
News video: White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result

White House says Donald Trump will 'make a decision' later about accepting possible election result 00:46

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has appeared to cast doubt onwhether US President Donald Trump will accept election result in November. Areporter asked Ms McEnany: "Is the president saying if he doesn’t win thiselection, then he will not accept the results unless he wins?" She...

