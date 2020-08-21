Global  
 

Read the 2 a.m. email that Epic's CEO sent Apple execs declaring war over 'Fortnite' (AAPL)

Business Insider Friday, 21 August 2020
Read the 2 a.m. email that Epic's CEO sent Apple execs declaring war over 'Fortnite' (AAPL)· Last week, the wildly popular game "Fortnite" got an update on Apple and Android smartphones that allowed players to bypass the companies' digital payment systems. Instead of going through Apple and Google, payments went directly to the "Fortnite" studio, Epic Games.
· In response, Apple and Google pulled "Fortnite" from...
Epic's CEO sent Apple a 2 a.m. declaration of war over 'Fortnite': 'Epic will no longer adhere to Apple's payment processing restrictions' (AAPL)

