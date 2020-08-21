|
Two of Hasbro’s remastered Super Soakers are being recalled
When Hasbro brought back three classic Super Soakers this spring, I was pretty pumped — but now, two of them are being recalled. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced that the Super Soaker XP20 and XP30 used too much lead in the ink when the manufacturer printed their labels, and should be immediately be returned to Hasbro for a full refund.
They were exclusively sold at Target between March and July of this year, and the CPSC says that Hasbro managed to ship some 52,900 of them so far. If you’re one of those nearly 53,000 buyers, you can email [email protected] or click here for an online form.
(If you’re not sure which Super Soakers we’re talking about, take a look at the pictures above and below.)
