Uber and Lyft have poured millions of dollars into a November ballot measure to keep California drivers paid as independent contractors without benefits (UBER, LYFT)
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () · Proposition 22 is a November ballot measure that aims to exempt ride-sharing and food-delivery firms from AB5, a California gig worker law that forces Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as employees.
· Prop 22 was created and funded by Uber, Lyft, Doordash, Postmates, and Instacart as a way to skirt AB5. Uber, Lyft, and...
Uber informed its California users Tuesday that service could be suspended in the state as early as Thursday in response to an ongoing legal battle over how the rideshare giant classifies its drivers. Katie Johnston reports.