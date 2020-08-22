Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber and Lyft have poured millions of dollars into a November ballot measure to keep California drivers paid as independent contractors without benefits (UBER, LYFT)

Business Insider Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Uber and Lyft have poured millions of dollars into a November ballot measure to keep California drivers paid as independent contractors without benefits (UBER, LYFT)· Proposition 22 is a November ballot measure that aims to exempt ride-sharing and food-delivery firms from AB5, a California gig worker law that forces Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as employees.
· Prop 22 was created and funded by Uber, Lyft, Doordash, Postmates, and Instacart as a way to skirt AB5. Uber, Lyft, and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Uber Warns It Could Suspend Service In Calif. By Thursday

Uber Warns It Could Suspend Service In Calif. By Thursday 00:39

 Uber informed its California users Tuesday that service could be suspended in the state as early as Thursday in response to an ongoing legal battle over how the rideshare giant classifies its drivers. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Uber & Lyft Get 5 Day Reprieve; '13 Reasons Why' Actor Devin Druid | Digital Trends Live 8.21.20 [Video]

Uber & Lyft Get 5 Day Reprieve; '13 Reasons Why' Actor Devin Druid | Digital Trends Live 8.21.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor Devin Druid to discuss his latest western horror film 'The Pale Door'; Maya Shwayder joins for Tech Briefs, our weekly recap of the top stories in..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Appeals Court Grants Lyft, Uber Reprieve Over Driver Ruling, Averting Shutdown [Video]

Appeals Court Grants Lyft, Uber Reprieve Over Driver Ruling, Averting Shutdown

Lyft and Uber received a reprieve in from an appeals court Thursday, hours before the ride-hailing giants looked to shut down California operations. Andria Borba reports. (8-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:47Published
Lyft, Uber won’t suspend operations in California after getting reprieve from court [Video]

Lyft, Uber won’t suspend operations in California after getting reprieve from court

An appeals court has allowed ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors in California.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this

MediaSimp

Media Simplicity Uber and Lyft have poured millions of dollars into a November ballot measure to keep California drivers paid as ind… https://t.co/TdM2etGq4d 22 minutes ago

FirstJamesBond

Jim Bond RT @businessinsider: Uber and Lyft have poured millions of dollars into a November ballot measure to keep California drivers paid as indepe… 24 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Uber and Lyft have poured millions of dollars into a November ballot measure to keep California drivers paid as ind… https://t.co/QvnBqgKVLh 58 minutes ago

47whitebuffalo

Eva Wojcik RT @OpenSecretsDC: Uber and Lyft have poured millions into lobbying multiple levels of government in the wake of rulings and legislation ai… 20 hours ago

OpenSecretsDC

OpenSecrets.org Uber and Lyft have poured millions into lobbying multiple levels of government in the wake of rulings and legislati… https://t.co/LCFSqVWN1j 23 hours ago

PhoneDaPosites

ً Quick break back to Uber & Lyft. Remember that them saying drivers aren’t essential to their business is something… https://t.co/p4o3rbHxEb 2 days ago

CCalifornicus

Chris BLM Californicus @Disruptepreneur instead of even trying to come up with a solution that may be beneficial to all, these companies h… https://t.co/bg5ljK7oR5 2 days ago

dynamic75

Palante! CA: treat workers like employees, w benefits Uber & Lyft: No! Also Uber & Lyft: The companies have poured tens o… https://t.co/SCUcer5zEh 2 days ago