Here’s your first look at Gotham Knights, the new game from WB Games Montreal Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

It’s been a few years, but there’s a new Batman game on the way. At the DC Fandome event we got our first look at the long-rumored Gotham Knights, which looks to channel the spirit of the beloved Arkham games. The new title will be launching in 2021. Gameplay footage from the game was shown at FanDome. The Verge will update the story if that gameplay footage is published online.







Step Into The Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Welcome to #GothamKnights. pic.twitter.com/t6b9g1TBh9



— Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 22, 2020



