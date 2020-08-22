New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer introduces Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah

Patty Jenkins Leaving Wonder Woman After #3



Patty Jenkins in the director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. How much longer will she stay with the franchise? Jenkins revealed she will probably exit the series after the third film. In a chat with German Magazine Geek Jenkins revealed Wonder Woman 3 will “probably be her last” film in the franchise. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there.

