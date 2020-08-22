Global  
 

New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer introduces Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah

The Verge Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer introduces Kristen Wiig’s CheetahAfter questions about whether Wonder Woman 1984 would possibly skip theaters to premiere digitally, a new trailer for the film confirms it’s getting the big-screen treatment.

Director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal appeared at DC Comics’ FanDome event to answer a few audience Q&A’s and debut the new trailer. The new trailer sees Wonder Woman take on Cheetah, a new villain played by Kristen Wiig. There are also some new scenes reuniting Diana Prince with Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally supposed to hit theaters on June 5th, but was delayed to August 14th as Warner Bros. tried to figure out a new schedule for its blockbusters with theaters closed. The studio then delayed Wonder Woman...
