|
James Gunn’s Suicide Squad roster of villains unveiled in new teaser video
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Director James Gunn took his time at DC Comics’ FanDome to introduce the new Suicide Squad set to debut in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad.
A “roll call” trailer for his Suicide Squad sequel debuted today at DC FanDome, a virtual convention from DC Comics and Warner Bros. That includes Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard and many more. Although it’s not an official trailer, this is the first time that Gunn and Warner Bros. have announced the film’s new characters. Gunn also debuted a behind-the-scenes video that includes some of the first footage from The Suicide Squad.
The Suicide Squad is Gunn’s first big project, and first film set...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
James Gunn American filmmaker
DC Comics U.S. comic book publisher
Watch nearly eight minutes of Gotham Knights first gameplay footageWarner Bros. Games Montreal debuted its new game set within Batman’s world, Gotham Knights, at DC Comics’ FanDome today, and the developers brought nearly..
The Verge
New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer introduces Kristen Wiig’s CheetahAfter questions about whether Wonder Woman 1984 would possibly skip theaters to premiere digitally, a new trailer for the film confirms it’s getting the..
The Verge
How to watch DC’s big FanDome eventWithout San Diego Comic-Con, DC Comics and Warner Bros. launched a new virtual event to showcase new trailers for upcoming films, games, and TV..
The Verge
Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson on new TV show Stargirl
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Warner Bros. American entertainment company
What You Should Know About the Affair That Led to Ron Meyer's NBCUniversal Exit | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:32Published
Can Harry Potter magic tourists back to Japan?Film studio Warner Bros hopes its new tourist attraction based on the boy wizard will be ready for 2023.
BBC News
John Cena American professional wrestler, actor, rapper, and television presenter
Bloodsport (film) 1988 American martial arts film by Newt Arnold
Idris Elba English actor, producer, DJ, rapper, and singer
Idris Elba feared de*th by coronavirus
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Idris' Millions: Idris Elba 'offered millions to join Apple TV+'
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published
Idris Elba rejects censorship of 'racist' TV shows
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Jai Courtney Australian film, television, and stage actor
Nathan Fillion Canadian-American actor
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this