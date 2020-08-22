James Gunn’s Suicide Squad roster of villains unveiled in new teaser video

Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson on new TV show Stargirl



Stars of the new series Stargirl, Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson, discuss thecreation of the latest DC TV show and the pressure to get it right as fanswait eagerly for the release. Stargirl launching on Amazon Prime Video onFriday August 21st. The plot focuses on an American high school sophomoreCourtney Whitmore as she brings together an unlikely group of young heroescalled the Justice Society of America. Stargirl launching on Amazon PrimeVideo on Friday August 21st

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970