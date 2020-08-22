Global  
 

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad roster of villains unveiled in new teaser video

The Verge Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
James Gunn’s Suicide Squad roster of villains unveiled in new teaser videoDirector James Gunn took his time at DC Comics’ FanDome to introduce the new Suicide Squad set to debut in Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad.

A “roll call” trailer for his Suicide Squad sequel debuted today at DC FanDome, a virtual convention from DC Comics and Warner Bros. That includes Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Pete Davidson as Blackguard and many more. Although it’s not an official trailer, this is the first time that Gunn and Warner Bros. have announced the film’s new characters. Gunn also debuted a behind-the-scenes video that includes some of the first footage from The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad is Gunn’s first big project, and first film set...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: LeBron James reveals 'Space Jam' Tune Squad jerseys

LeBron James reveals 'Space Jam' Tune Squad jerseys 00:44

 James took to social media on Monday to give fans a sneak peak at the Tune Squad's new attire for the upcoming movie, 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

