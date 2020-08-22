Global  
 

If you think Fall Guys would be a perfect mobile game, China has news for you

The Verge Saturday, 22 August 2020
If you think Fall Guys would be a perfect mobile game, China has news for youThe wildly popular game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is reportedly coming to mobile. Games analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted that Chinese entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of the game, but in China only.

On its website, Bilibili says it will be the “exclusive agent” for a genuine mobile game in mainland China that Google is translating to “Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout,” with “jelly bean” a likely reference to the game’s bean-shaped characters. In China, the PC and PS4 versions of the game go by the same name.



Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China.

The game released for PC and PS4 on August...
