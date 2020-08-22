If you think Fall Guys would be a perfect mobile game, China has news for you Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

The wildly popular game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is reportedly coming to mobile. Games analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted that Chinese entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of the game, but in China only.



On its website, Bilibili says it will be the "exclusive agent" for a genuine mobile game in mainland China that







Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China.



