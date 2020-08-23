|
DC FanDome: the nine biggest announcements
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
DC Comics and Warner Bros. held their first ever FanDome event today, a virtual convention that brought with it new movie trailers, announcements, and exciting gameplay footage.
From Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights reveal (including nearly eight minutes of footage) to the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and an update on Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series at Netflix, a lot happened. Here are the biggest moments (and videos) from DC FanDome. If you missed it, there are encore panels playing for the next several hours. Head over to DC FanDome’s schedule for a full list of repeat performances.
*Gotham Knights **announcement:* As mentioned above, one of the biggest announcements was one fans have waited more than a year...
