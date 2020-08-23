|
First trailer for The Batman sees Robert Pattinson transform into the Dark Knight
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman movie, The Batman, is one of the most anticipated DC movies. Today, director Matt Reeves debuted a first look at Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight.
Maybe surprising to some, it’s a good sized teaser trailer. Production on the film shut down by the pandemic, but the footage Reeves brought to DC’s FanDome virtual convention is a pretty good glance at what fans of the caped crusader should expect. Like always in Gotham City, crime is running rampant, and some nefarious force is trying to get to Batman. The story takes place about two years into Bruce Wayne’s career as Batman, a period when he’s still just a masked vigilante. Reeves stressed that Batman isn’t Batman yet, and there are people “who are...
