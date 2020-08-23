Comment: Spotify isn’t trying to take over podcasting, but rather become the YouTube of audio

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why Lavar Ball Wants LaMelo On The Knicks & NOT The Warriors! 👀



FULL interview with Lavar here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiEYxBJAi5U In this episode of SAY LESS, Kaz catches up with GOAT Sports dad Lavar Ball to chat about LaMelo Ball’s future in the NBA.. Credit: Whistle Duration: 08:44 Published 3 weeks ago WNBA Star Chiney Ogwumike Talks BIG WNBA Changes | Say Less With Kaz



Welcome to Say Less with Kaz! In this episode, Kazeem Famuyide catches up with Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks. Check out the full episode with Wale & Israel Adesanya here:.. Credit: Whistle Duration: 06:56 Published 3 weeks ago Spotify Is Doing Video Podcasts Now, Too



As part of its hard-lean pivot to Podcast King, Spotify is now bringing video podcasts to its platform, complete with seamless multitasking support if you prefer to listen instead. Support for video.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this