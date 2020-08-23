Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch hits best price in months at $99 (Save 50%) Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fossil is currently offering its Sport 43mm Smartwatch for* $99 shipped* in a variety of styles. Having originally sold for $275, it has been trending around $200 lately with today’s offer saving you over 50% and matches our previous mention for the AmazonA low. Fossil’s smartwatch is powered by a Wear OS experience and comes backed by other notable features like up to 24-hours of battery life per charge. On top of a swim-proof design, you’re also looking at heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, as well as the ability to view texts and other notifications on its touchscreen display. Over 1,300 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating and we called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for even more.



