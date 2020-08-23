|
Twitter says President Trump’s tweet about mail drop boxes violated its rules but will stay visible
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Twitter has labeled a tweet from President Trump in which he questioned the use of mail drop boxes for the November election. The president claimed, without citing evidence, that the boxes made it “possible for a person to vote multiple times,” and are a “voter security disaster,” that “are not Covid sanitized.”
Twitter applied a label to the Sunday morning tweet that reads “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” A “learn more” link goes to Twitter’s rules about public-interest exceptions.
“We placed a public interest interstitial on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity...
