Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft just joined Epic Games’ fight against Apple, with an Xbox leader arguing that banning the ‘Fortnite’ maker would hurt gamers and video game creators (MSFT, AAPL)

Business Insider Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Microsoft just joined Epic Games’ fight against Apple, with an Xbox leader arguing that banning the ‘Fortnite’ maker would hurt gamers and video game creators (MSFT, AAPL)· In mid August, the wildly popular game "Fortnite" got an update on Apple and Android smartphones that allowed players to bypass app store digital payment systems: Instead of going through Apple and Google, payments went directly to "Fortnite" creator Epic Games.
· Apple and Google subsequently pulled "Fortnite" from their...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple

Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple 01:12

 Epic recently introduced an option for gamers who play ‘Fortnite’ on mobile to purchase V-bucks for a cheaper price directly from Epic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Trailers That Were Way Better Than the Video Game [Video]

Top 10 Trailers That Were Way Better Than the Video Game

These video games aren't necessarily bad, but they're certainly not what we were expecting! For this list, we’ll be looking at trailers that painted a false picture of the finished product.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:59Published
Top 10 Secret Celebrity Cameos in Video Games [Video]

Top 10 Secret Celebrity Cameos in Video Games

Did you recognize these famous faces and voices in your favorite video games? For this list, we’re only looking at subtle and obscure cameos you may have missed while playing these games.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:45Published
Top 20 Disturbing Game Over Screens [Video]

Top 20 Disturbing Game Over Screens

As if the failing at these video games wasn’t bad enough, they had to go ahead and add some trauma? For this list, we're looking at Game Over screens that chilled us to the bone and stuck with us..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft backs Fortnite maker in Apple vs Epic Games saga

Microsoft backs Fortnite maker in Apple vs Epic Games saga Tech giant Microsoft is backing Epic Games, the studio behind the highly popular ‘Fortnite,’ in its tussle with Apple. Epic Games, a famous game developer,...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesEnergy Daily

Facebook joins attack on Apple over App Store commission

 San Francisco (AFP) Aug 14, 2020 Facebook on Friday joined the attack on Apple's operation of its App Store after the iPhone maker refused to forgo its...
Energy Daily

Apple digs in on App Store battle with 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games: 'We won't make an exception for Epic' (AAPL, GOOGL)

Apple digs in on App Store battle with 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games: 'We won't make an exception for Epic' (AAPL, GOOGL) · Last week, the wildly popular game "Fortnite" got an update on Apple and Android smartphones that allowed players to bypass Apple and Google's digital payment...
Business Insider


Tweets about this