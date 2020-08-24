Trump app bans on TikTok and WeChat to be challenged in court
Monday, 24 August 2020 () TikTok owner ByteDance, and an alliance representing WeChat users, are both taking legal action to challenge the Trump app bans. Trump signed executive orders banning both TikTik and WeChat from the US.
Both are arguing that the executive orders are illegal, each claiming the bans violate constitutional rights …
TikTok is preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter. Conway G. Gittens reports.