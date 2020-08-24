Amazon’s all-new Ring Alarm systems are 20% off with prices starting at $160 Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its all-new Ring Alarm smart home security systems starting at *$159.99 shipped* for the 5-piece kit. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. As one of the latest releases in Ring’s arsenal of home security offerings, its Alarm system delivers a keypad, siren, and range extender, as well as a contact sensor and motion detector. New additions to the platform include one-touch buttons for summoning medical or fire assistance alongside entirely redesigned sensors and accessories. You’ll still benefit from Alexa voice control and integration with the larger Ring ecosystem. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.



