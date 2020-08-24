Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Huge Labor Day EV lease ($140/mo) deals and discounts: Prices less than gas

9to5Toys Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Labor Day weekend is arguably the best time to buy a new car. Closing a deal any earlier may mean missing out on deep year-end discounts, but waiting too long often could result in missed opportunity as depleting inventory of old stock limits selection and availability. Our weekly updated survey of the best EV leases and best EV discounts will help any shoppers out there hoping to score a great deal on a new electric vehicle. Even if one of the highlighted dealer/deals isn’t located nearby, you can use these prices to talk a local dealer down.

Here is the best of what we’ve found:

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Power Swabs - Labor Day Deal [Video]

Power Swabs - Labor Day Deal

Power Swabs - Labor Day Deal

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 04:11Published
August Has Some Possible Great Deals! Here Are Just a Few... [Video]

August Has Some Possible Great Deals! Here Are Just a Few...

August is here and so are some possibly good deals! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:42Published
VitalityMDs wants to help you with your holiday shopping, NOW! [Video]

VitalityMDs wants to help you with your holiday shopping, NOW!

((SL Advertiser)) VitalityMDs is offering up a one day only sale. Visit www.vitalitymds.com to scoop up some deals

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:16Published

Tweets about this