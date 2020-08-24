Global  
 

Canvas users report that the remote-learning app is down as hundreds of schools across the US start their first day of online classes

Business Insider Monday, 24 August 2020
Canvas users report that the remote-learning app is down as hundreds of schools across the US start their first day of online classes· School districts across the US reported that Canvas, Instructure's remote-learning app, was taken offline by outages Monday morning.
· People first started reporting problems with the app shortly after 8 a.m., according to Down Detector.
· It's the first day of class for thousands of schools across the US, many of which...
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: First Day Of Online Learning Proceeds Without Enthusiasm For Both LAUSD Students, Parents

First Day Of Online Learning Proceeds Without Enthusiasm For Both LAUSD Students, Parents 02:25

 Thursday is only the first day of online learning for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, but there are already challenges as families grapple with connectivity and miss out on meeting new teachers and friends.

