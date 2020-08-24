Canvas users report that the remote-learning app is down as hundreds of schools across the US start their first day of online classes
Monday, 24 August 2020 () · School districts across the US reported that Canvas, Instructure's remote-learning app, was taken offline by outages Monday morning.
· People first started reporting problems with the app shortly after 8 a.m., according to Down Detector.
· It's the first day of class for thousands of schools across the US, many of which...
