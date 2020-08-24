iOttie car mounts secure your iPhone or Android device from $16 Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon is discounting a handful of iOttie Smartphone Car Mounts today, headlined by the iTap Magnetic CD Slot Holder for *$16.10*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $25 with today’s offer coming in at the best price of 2020. This model makes use of your car’s old CD slot, which you may no longer be using anyways. It enables easy mounting of your Android or iPhone. Perfect for long road trips and keeping your device at eye-level. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.



