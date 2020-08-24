Global  
 

Here are the 98 companies from Y Combinator’s Summer 2020 Demo Day 1

TechCrunch Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Today was part one of Y Combinator’s two-parter Summer 2020 Demo Day, where nearly 100 companies debuted their efforts to the world for the first time. The Summer 2020 batch of companies was the first fully remote YC cohort, with the ongoing pandemic leading the accelerator to take its program entirely virtual. But it was […]
Our 11 favorite companies from Y Combinator's S20 Demo Day: Part I

 Startup incubator and investment group Y Combinator today held the first of two demo days for founders in its Summer 2020 batch. So far, this cohort contains the...
TechCrunch


