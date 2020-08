Scientists Confirm First Case Of Covid-19 Reinfection In Hong Kong Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Scientists have confirmed the first case of Coronavirus reinfection in Hong Kong. A healthy 33-year older man caught Coronavirus again after testing negative for Covid-19 twice in April. The man was tested positive for Coronavirus on March 26 after experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, and headaches. He was hospitalized on March 29 and kept under […] 👓 View full article