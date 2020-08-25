I sat 'courtside' for an NBA playoff game thanks to Microsoft Teams Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

As a New Englander, I’ve been to my fair share of Boston Celtics games. I was in the stands for Paul Pierce’s “Wheelchair Game.” I was watching when LeBron James torched them for 21 points in the first quarter during the 2010 Playoffs. And I was there a few months later when the Celtics stunned LeBron in his first game as a member of the Miami Heat.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

