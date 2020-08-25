Self-charging, thousand-year battery startup NDB aces key tests and lands first beta customers Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Pleasanton-based green energy startup NDB, Inc. has reached a key milestone today with the completion of two proof of concept tests of its nano diamond battery (NDB). One of these tests took place at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and the other at the Cavendish Laboratory at Cambridge University, and both saw NDB’s battery tech […] 👓 View full article

