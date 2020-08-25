Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Just $7 adds this sporty Apple Watch band to your arsenal

9to5Toys Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Mosstek Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Apple Watch Sport Band in Black/Purple for *$6.89*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $12 for this watch. Today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen at Amazon. This affordable Apple Watch band arrives with a unique perforated silicone design that’s perfect for heavy workouts. Official bands from Apple are nearly $50, however, going this third-party route is a great way to score notable savings along the way. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Apple Hits $2-Trillion Market Evaluation

Apple Hits $2-Trillion Market Evaluation 00:39

 Apple reached a market value of $2 trillion amid its expansion into digital health. The Wal Street Journal reports that Apple is the first US public company to score a $2 trillion in market value. The valuation comes amid its aggressive expansion into the US digital health space. According to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple To Release Seven iPads, Eight Apple Watches [Video]

Apple To Release Seven iPads, Eight Apple Watches

Apple To Release Seven iPads, Eight Apple Watches

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:25Published
Apple Watch SE May Launch This Year [Video]

Apple Watch SE May Launch This Year

Apple Watch SE May Launch This Year

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published
Apple Watch Series 5 Hits $299 At Walmart [Video]

Apple Watch Series 5 Hits $299 At Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 Hits $299 At Walmart

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this