Just $7 adds this sporty Apple Watch band to your arsenal
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Mosstek Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Apple Watch Sport Band in Black/Purple for *$6.89*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $12 for this watch. Today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen at Amazon. This affordable Apple Watch band arrives with a unique perforated silicone design that’s perfect for heavy workouts. Official bands from Apple are nearly $50, however, going this third-party route is a great way to score notable savings along the way. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Apple reached a market value of $2 trillion amid its expansion into digital health. The Wal Street Journal reports that Apple is the first US public company to score a $2 trillion in market value. The valuation comes amid its aggressive expansion into the US digital health space. According to...