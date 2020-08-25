Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps gets another assignment to the space station after canceled trip

The Verge Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps gets another assignment to the space station after canceled tripNASA astronaut Jeanette Epps | Image: NASA

Two years after being unexpectedly pulled from a flight to the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps is now assigned to a new mission to the ISS. Rather than flying on the Russian Soyuz rocket as first planned, Epps will join the first operational crew of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, a new private capsule developed to ferry NASA astronauts to and from the station.

"Epps was originally supposed to fly on the Soyuz back in June 2018"

Epps was originally supposed to fly on the Soyuz back in June 2018, as one of three crew members headed to the ISS for a six-month-long stay. That would have made her the first Black crew member of the ISS to live on the station long term. But in January 2018, NASA took Epps off the flight,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Forget Quarantine Haircuts! This Is What It's Like to Get a Haircut in Space

Forget Quarantine Haircuts! This Is What It's Like to Get a Haircut in Space 00:57

 International Space Station or International Space Salon? Astronauts have to be a little creative when getting a trim in space, but the cut looks just as fresh.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeanette Epps Jeanette Epps American aerospace engineer and NASA astronaut

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps could become first Black woman to live on the International Space Station

 NASA announced astronaut Jeanette Epps will join Sunita Williams and Josh Cassada on Boeing's Starliner-1 mission.
 
USATODAY.com

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

Researchers find 50 possible new planets using artificial intelligence

 A research team from the United Kingdom's University of Warwick has figured out a way to use artificial intelligence to sift through NASA data, leading to the..
CBS News

NASA finds galaxy that looks like a "Star Wars" TIE fighter

 Scientists have spotted a galaxy that appears to be a member of Darth Vader's fleet.
CBS News

Trillions of Rogue Planets Could Be Careening Through Our Galaxy

 A new estimate suggests the Milky Way contains more free-floating planets than stars. It’s a big claim, but an upcoming mission might actually prove it. Rogue..
WorldNews

An asteroid will pass close to Earth the day before the election

 The object has only a tiny chance of reaching Earth's atmosphere — but NASA isn't worried.
CBS News

Boeing Starliner Boeing Starliner Reusable crew capsule


International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

The International Space Station Has Sprung Another Leak

 Short of finding you have an alien shapeshifter on board that's mimicking the face of one of your crewmates, there aren't many worse scenarios that an astronaut..
WorldNews
NASA space crew search for air leak [Video]

NASA space crew search for air leak

Three crew members on board the International Space Station will spend the weekend in the vessel's Russian segment while they search for the source of a cabin air leak, NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday (August 20).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

NASA is going to try to hunt down a leak on the International Space Station this weekend

 NASA and its Russian partner Roscosmos are going to try to hunt down the source of a very small leak on the International Space Station this weekend, one that..
The Verge

Soyuz (spacecraft) Soyuz (spacecraft) Series of spacecraft designed for the Soviet space programme


Boeing Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States

How Much Is Buffett's Apple Stake Worth? [Video]

How Much Is Buffett's Apple Stake Worth?

Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett's Apple position is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, or IBM. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7% stake worth $123 billion. His stake surpasses the market capitalizations of Starbucks ($92 billion), Boeing ($101 billion), and IBM ($112 billion). Berkshire's Apple stake is worth almost as much as Philip Morris ($124 billion) and Lowe's ($125 billion). Apple's stock price has soared by more than two-thirds to an all-time high this year.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Boeing to Skirt Closed Border by Sending Max to Canada for Test

 (Bloomberg) — Boeing Co. and Transport Canada have worked out a novel way to skirt closed borders so that the aviation regulator can run its own tests of..
WorldNews

Boeing may be tackling 737 Max's PR problem with a new name

 The plane that's been grounded since figuring in two crashes may be getting a new name, a step toward solving an image problem.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope to Hunt for Rogue Planets in Our Galaxy [Video]

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope to Hunt for Rogue Planets in Our Galaxy

The universe could be teeming with galactic nomads, and NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is gearing up to hunt for them.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published
How NASA knows when it's safe to launch [Video]

How NASA knows when it's safe to launch

Credit: engadget     Duration: 06:11Published
NASA's New Ground Station Brings Laser Communications Closer To Reality [Video]

NASA's New Ground Station Brings Laser Communications Closer To Reality

NASA says the enhanced data from the Optical Ground Station 2 could give scientists a closer look at our universe and help them uncover exciting new discoveries.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Disaster prone Boeing 737 Max is gone; all hail the Boeing 737-8 (the same plane with a new name)

 No need to worry, passengers. The Boeing’s 737 MAX jet, the not all that good plane grounded after two fatal crashes which killed 346 people – Boeing was...
Anorak

Boeing announces more workforce cuts amid pandemic, Max grounding

 SEATTLE - Boeing is making further cuts in its workforce in Washington state and elsewhere, with a new round of buyouts and voluntary layoffs coming down the...
SeattlePI.com

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps gets another assignment to the space station after canceled trip

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps gets another assignment to the space station after canceled trip NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps | Image: NASA Two years after being unexpectedly pulled from a flight to the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Jeanette...
The Verge


Tweets about this