NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps gets another assignment to the space station after canceled trip

Epps was originally supposed to fly on the Soyuz back in June 2018, as one of three crew members headed to the ISS for a six-month-long stay. That would have made her the first Black crew member of the ISS to live on the station long term. But in January 2018, NASA took Epps off the flight,... NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps | Image: NASATwo years after being unexpectedly pulled from a flight to the International Space Station , NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps is now assigned to a new mission to the ISS. Rather than flying on the Russian Soyuz rocket as first planned, Epps will join the first operational crew of Boeing ’s CST-100 Starliner, a new private capsule developed to ferry NASA astronauts to and from the station."Epps was originally supposed to fly on the Soyuz back in June 2018"Epps was originally supposed to fly on the Soyuz back in June 2018, as one of three crew members headed to the ISS for a six-month-long stay. That would have made her the first Black crew member of the ISS to live on the station long term. But in January 2018, NASA took Epps off the flight,... 👓 View full article

