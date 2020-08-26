|
Melania Trump calls for four more years of Trump in a solemn Republican convention speech
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
"I'm here because we need my husband to be our president and commander for four more years," Melania Trump said.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
Melania Trump Closes Out 2nd Night Of RNC 02:55
Night two of the Republican National Convention contained more surprises from President Donald Trump, reports Pat Kessler (2:55).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 25, 2020
