The Asus Zenfone 7 adds a third lens to its neat flipping camera Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

At the tap of the button, the Zenfone 7’s rear cameras flip over to shoot selfies. | Image: Asus



Just over a year after Asus charmed us with the flipping cameras on the Zenfone 6, the company is back with the Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro. Both devices still have rotating camera arrays like last year’s model, as well as the same massive 5,000mAh batteries. But this year, there are a bunch of new features including an extra zoom lens in the camera array and a new OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.



Asus says the phones are planned for launch in select European markets on September 1st, but not in the US. Exact European pricing is due to be announced on that date. The phone is going on sale in Taiwan starting today. In that country the Zenfone 7's price starts at NT$21,990 (around $749), while the Zenfone 7 Pro costs NT$27,990 (around...


