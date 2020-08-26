Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Asus Zenfone 7 adds a third lens to its neat flipping camera

The Verge Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The Asus Zenfone 7 adds a third lens to its neat flipping cameraAt the tap of the button, the Zenfone 7’s rear cameras flip over to shoot selfies. | Image: Asus

Just over a year after Asus charmed us with the flipping cameras on the Zenfone 6, the company is back with the Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro. Both devices still have rotating camera arrays like last year’s model, as well as the same massive 5,000mAh batteries. But this year, there are a bunch of new features including an extra zoom lens in the camera array and a new OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Asus says the phones are planned for launch in select European markets on September 1st, but not in the US. Exact European pricing is due to be announced on that date. The phone is going on sale in Taiwan starting today. In that country the Zenfone 7’s price starts at NT$21,990 (around $749), while the Zenfone 7 Pro costs NT$27,990 (around...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Asus ZenFone Asus ZenFone series of smartphone models


Taiwan Taiwan Country in East Asia

Nintendo reportedly releasing upgraded Switch next year

 Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

Nintendo is planning to release an upgraded version of its popular Switch game console next year, according to..
The Verge

Ikea gives its 2021 catalog an Animal Crossing-themed makeover in Taiwan

 Image: Ikea

After the latest Animal Crossing became a worldwide phenomenon with its compelling combination of fishing, hunting, and interior design,..
The Verge

Taiwan plans to ban major Chinese video streaming services

 Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge

Taiwan is planning to lock out video streaming services from Chinese tech giants Baidu and Tencent. While such..
The Verge

China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous'

 BEIJING : China's military said on Wednesday the latest U.S. navy sailing near Chinese-claimed Taiwan was "extremely dangerous" and stirring up such trouble was..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nextfrontnews

intel RT @ReutersChina: China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous' https://t.co/SdHZ475TKf https://t.co/NxoThFi6Kd 11 hours ago

IndoPac_Defence

Indo-Pacific Defence RT @MT_Strat: USN destroyer #USSMustin (#DDG89) transits #TaiwanStrait. Multiple Taiwan outlets say Mustin sailed west of the strait center… 2 days ago

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous' https://t.co/NYCPAEceSV First Published on Augu… https://t.co/f4WWgcNvhh 5 days ago

justingohkh

justin goh @realDonaldTrump China says latest US navy sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous'. The Trump's administration m… https://t.co/PZjULjdV6x 5 days ago

fusionwinter

Fusion Winter RT @VOAStevenson: China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous' https://t.co/jTLXggqmY6 https://t.co/sATr6UlDNn @reuters… 5 days ago

Blueyocean1

Blueyocean RT @softwarnet: @desertfox61I https://t.co/py0CVjNpBd China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous' Taiwan’s defence m… 5 days ago

o_franco_aleman

Franck Marc RT @midolisauvage: China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous' #SmartNews https://t.co/Z2gHNaKlLb 5 days ago

midolisauvage

石川翠 midoli ishikawa China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous' #SmartNews https://t.co/Z2gHNaKlLb 5 days ago