White House announces $1B investment for AI and quantum computing hubs Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Building out its previous commitment, the White House is announcing a $1 billion investment into two of tech’s most promising frontiers, AI and quantum computing. Last year, the Trump administration rolled out an executive order on AI declaring its intention to bolster U.S. dominance in the field, but the order didn’t address much in the […] 👓 View full article

