Tesla Model 3 Tops In List Of Fastest Selling Used Cars: Report

Fossbytes Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
It seems that Tesla Model 3 is going to dominate the used car market. As per the recent report of ‘iSeeCars’, the electric sedan Model 3 is the fastest-selling car among all the vehicles on the second-hand market. “iSeeCars” is a US-based research website that collects data about used cars and helps users find the […]
