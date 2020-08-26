Tesla Model 3 Tops In List Of Fastest Selling Used Cars: Report
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () It seems that Tesla Model 3 is going to dominate the used car market. As per the recent report of ‘iSeeCars’, the electric sedan Model 3 is the fastest-selling car among all the vehicles on the second-hand market. “iSeeCars” is a US-based research website that collects data about used cars and helps users find the […]
Wedbush Securities said Tesla's rise is set to continue as it capitalizes on robust growth from China. In a note published on Sunday, Wedbush said that in a bull case scenario, Tesla could jump another 71% from current levels to $3,500. Demand for its cars in China, combined with recent price cuts,...