|
Elon Musk promises demo of a working Neuralink device on Friday
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Image: Neuralink
Elon Musk has said that his secretive neurotech firm Neuralink will demonstrate a working “device,” presumably a brain-machine interface, at 6PM ET on Friday. Musk has spoken repeatedly about his belief that BMI devices are needed to help humans keep up with AI by supplementing our brainpower, but right now, his goal is much simpler: to create an implantable device that lets people control phones or computers with their mind.
Musk initially announced the August 28th “progress update” back in July, and has now offered more details on what will be shown. He says the update will include the unveiling of a second-generation robot designed to attach the company’s technology to the brain, and a demo of neurons “firing in real-time,” though...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
Musk may reveal human trials for brain computer tech this weekSan Francisco, Aug 24 : Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is all set to reveal a key update on his brain-machine interface company Neuralink this week and may..
WorldNews
UAE’s AI-focused university sees tech as a global positive forceDUBAI: The idea of artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for a long time, but in recent decades it has gone from being the stuff of science fiction to..
WorldNews
Swipe left, Elon stans: that Tesla dating app is a joke, for nowDoes Andy even *own* a Tesla? | Tesla Dating Co.
Despite several news articles that seem to suggest otherwise, a dating app just for Tesla owners..
The Verge
The epic campaign to win Elon Musk’s Tesla factory with memesHow Tulsa, Oklahoma, almost won Elon Musk using the language he knows best: memes
The Verge
Neuralink American brain-computer interface company
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this