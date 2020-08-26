|
Go read this report on how Microsoft’s TikTok investment turned into a ‘soap opera’
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Over at the New York Times, Andrew Ross Sorkin and Mike Isaac spoke to “more than a dozen people” familiar with Microsoft’s plans to buy TikTok in order to tell the full “political soap opera:”
What started as discussions about a small investment morphed into a big, messy, political soap opera. Pushed by President Trump, who has ordered TikTok’s U.S. operations to be sold or to cease operating, ByteDance is now discussing selling parts of TikTok’s global operations to several potential bidders. And with so many groups jumping into the talks to get a piece of any deal, all are trying to drive their own interests and agendas.
What’s interesting is seeing how TikTok’s initial talks with Microsoft about a small investment back in July...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Microsoft American technology company
Phil Spencer wants more third-party games on the Xbox Game Pass
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Microsoft’s new Transcribe in Word feature is designed for students, reporters, and moreMicrosoft is adding an audio transcription feature into Word for the web today. Transcribe in Word will appear in the online version of Word for Microsoft 365..
The Verge
Microsoft to Kill Off Internet Explorer
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Africa to be declared free from wild polioThe World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to certify on Tuesday that the African continent is free from wild polio, four years after the last cases appeared in..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
ACLU files lawsuit for Portland protesters, military veterans against Trump administrationThe lawsuit filed by the ACLU accuses federal officers in Portland of excessive force and unlawful arrests. "I can't believe this is happening in my country,"..
USATODAY.com
Republican Convention: There has been scant mention of brewing troubleAs Republicans make the case for a second Trump term at their convention, trouble is brewing outside.A potentially catastrophic hurricane is bearing down on..
New Zealand Herald
House Dems want retaliation probe after Vindman brothers raise issues of Trump-Ukraine, White House officials' treatment of womenLt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother Yevgeny Vindman were involved in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump and raised concerns about the..
USATODAY.com
Ted Cruz Didn’t Get a Convention Invite. He Still Has Plenty to SayIn 2016, the Texas senator addressed his fellow Republicans but declined to explicitly endorse Donald Trump. One close Senate race and many conciliatory public..
NYTimes.com
Pete Buttigieg Says Trump Using Marines at RNC Hurts His HeartPete Buttigieg says he was floored to see President Trump use the military as prop to help him get re-elected. We talked to the former Democratic presidential..
TMZ.com
The New York Times Company American media company
Andrew Ross Sorkin American journalist and author
ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company
Why Trump’s TikTok ban has Facebook worriedIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
On August 2nd of last year, TikTok celebrated its first birthday. To mark the occasion, I wrote about the four..
The Verge
‘We Simply Have No Choice’: TikTok Sues US Govt Over Trump’s BanChinese video app TikTok sued the United States government on Tuesday, accusing it of depriving the platform of due process when President Donald Trump issued an..
WorldNews
TikTok sues Trump administration over US banBased on wallpaper by Michael Gillett (Wallpaper Hub)
TikTok has sued President Donald Trump’s administration for banning transactions with parent..
The Verge
ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this