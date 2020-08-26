DJI officially announces Osmo Mobile 4, adding magnetic mounts to the foldable phone stabilizer Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Courtesy of DJI



DJI is expanding its lineup of motorized smartphone video stabilizers with the newly announced Osmo Mobile 4.



The OM4 keeps the same foldable design as its predecessor, but it now comes with two magnetic mounts so you can quickly attach and detach your phone without needing to clamp it down and rebalance it between shoots. One magnetic mount is a clamp which wraps around your phone, while the second one attaches to the back of your phone and doubles as a finger ring so you can get a better grip with one hand.



Image: DJI



Aside from keeping the foldable design that let the Osmo Mobile 3 shrink down easily into a bag, OM4 also retains the same intuitive button layout and the same 15-hour battery, which can be used to... Courtesy of DJIDJI is expanding its lineup of motorized smartphone video stabilizers with the newly announced Osmo Mobile 4.The OM4 keeps the same foldable design as its predecessor, but it now comes with two magnetic mounts so you can quickly attach and detach your phone without needing to clamp it down and rebalance it between shoots. One magnetic mount is a clamp which wraps around your phone, while the second one attaches to the back of your phone and doubles as a finger ring so you can get a better grip with one hand.Image: DJIAside from keeping the foldable design that let the Osmo Mobile 3 shrink down easily into a bag, OM4 also retains the same intuitive button layout and the same 15-hour battery, which can be used to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

