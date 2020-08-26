Under Armour takes up to 60% off apparel, shoes, MacBook backpacks, more

Global  
 

9to5Toys Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Under Armour added hundreds of new items to its outlet section at *up to 60% off*. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Voyager Backpack that’s currently on sale for *$42 *and originally were priced at $55. This backpack is spacious to hold your essentials as well as a 15-inch MacBook. It also features an array of pockets for storage and can be carried by both men and women. This is also a great option for travel, back to school, work, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

