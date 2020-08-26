New open source API bug detection tool improves application security testing
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Software development today usually involves the use of third-party APIs, libraries or frameworks that are complex, rapidly evolving, and sometimes poorly documented. Security testing solutions company GrammaTech is launching its new Swap Detector, an open-source checker that detects application programming interface (API) usage errors. Developed as part of a research project sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate Static Tool Analysis Modernization Project (STAMP), Swap Detector improves application security testing for DevOps teams. "Traditional static-analysis techniques do not take advantage of the vast wealth of information on what represents error-free coding practices available in the open-source… [Continue Reading]