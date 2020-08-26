Blendtec 575 Blender with self-cleaning + 8-yr. warranty now $190 (Reg. $269+) Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Today only, Woot is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender for *$189.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $400 direct, this model typically fetches closer to $269 or so at Amazon where it is currently on sale for just below $229. Today’s offer is about $20 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking for a serious blender upgrade and a particularly capable sous-chef at home, this is it. This model can crush anything you put it in, heat soups, and even clean itself afterwards. Along with the on-board LCD display and 90-ounce blending jar, this model sports four 1-touch preset programs, a 5-speed manual control, and ships with an impressive 8-year warranty from Blendtec. Rated 4+ stars from 400 Amazon customers. More details below. more… 👓 View full article

