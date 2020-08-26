Score up to 48% off a year of PlayStation Plus or PS Now with deals from $32

Global  
 

Sony is now offering *25% off* PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions via PSN. While the PS Now deal is quite notable, you’ll want to head below for even better offer on PS Plus. You can now score a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Now for* $44.99* with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is $15 off the going rate and the best price around. It is also matching our previous mention. PS Now provides members access to over 800 streamable or downloadable PS4, PS3, and PS2 games. Just note, you’ll need to cancel the subscription manually before your year lapses or it will automatically renew at full price. Be sure to head below for a great deal on PlayStation Plus as well. more…
