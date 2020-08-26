Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, launching November 13th

The Verge Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, launching November 13thImage: Activision

Activision’s next Call of Duty installment, confirmed last week to be a revival of developer Treyarch’s fan-favorite Black Ops series, will have its work cut out for it. The title is following last year’s Modern Warfare, the most successful COD game in the franchise’s history, and in doing so it has to slot into Activision’s ever-evolving free-to-play battle royale Warzone while also bridging the divide between current and next-gen consoles.

But the teams at game studio Treyarch, a longtime COD developer, and fellow Activision subsidiary Raven Software, have conceived what sounds like a pretty ambitious plan — and if they pull it off, the immense momentum Modern Warfare built for the long-running first-person shooter franchise may very...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Call of Duty: Cold War leaks suggest the series is going back to its roots

Call of Duty: Cold War leaks suggest the series is going back to its roots 00:58

 Dataminers from Call of Duty Tracker and Modern Warzone have possibly discovered an official description for Call of Duty: Cold War that reveals some key details.If true, it means that the full title of the game is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and it will be a direct sequel to the first Call of...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Activision Activision American video game publisher

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is official, will be ‘inspired by actual events’

 Call of Duty: Warzone may have somewhat overshadowed the rest of the Call of Duty franchise, with the battle royale racking up 75 million downloads as of this..
The Verge
'Stay-at-home' stocks here to stay: advisor [Video]

'Stay-at-home' stocks here to stay: advisor

As coronavirus cases rise again, Gerber Kawasaki's Brett Sifling is bullish on the prospects for pricey "stay-at-home" stocks. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he particularly favors Activision and Netflix.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:12Published

Treyarch American video game development company


Call of Duty First-person shooter video game franchise


Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019 video game) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019 video game) 2019 first-person shooter video game developed by Infinity Ward


Raven Software Raven Software American video game developer


Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: Black Ops 2010 first-person shooter video game


Related videos from verified sources

Epic vs Apple, new Call of Duty game, Fall Guys, Flight Simulator 2020 taxes PCs - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 21 August 2020 [Video]

Epic vs Apple, new Call of Duty game, Fall Guys, Flight Simulator 2020 taxes PCs - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 21 August 2020

This week, we talk about: - the ongoing debacle between Epic and Apple with regards to Fortnite being removed from the Apple Store and the lawsuits surrounding it. - the new Call of Duty game, titled..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 05:12Published
Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20 [Video]

Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Intel Researcher Garrick Orchard to discuss a robotic arm that helps patients with spinal injuries; Jeff Coleman, CEO of Brainleap Technologies, talks..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War official trailer [Video]

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War official trailer

Call of Duty encourages players to "know your history" in its latest Black Ops: Cold War trailer

Credit: In The Know Gaming     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, launching November 13th

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, launching November 13th Image: Activision Activision’s next Call of Duty installment, confirmed last week to be a revival of developer Treyarch’s fan-favorite Black Ops series,...
The Verge Also reported by •Polygonengadget9to5ToysThe Next WebFossbytes

'Black Ops: Cold War' is the next Call of Duty game.

 After trying to make a statement about modern warfare, the Call of Duty franchise is returning to a more distant conflict. On Wednesday, series publisher...
engadget Also reported by •Polygon

Tweets about this

egegerre

Ruly Hendrix RT @LordBalvin: THE FIRST TRAILER FOR CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS COLD WAR. A DIRECT SEQUEL TO CALL OF BLACK OPS. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1… 2 seconds ago

Waleed_Nohur

Waleed Nohur RT @PlayStation: Treyarch returns with a direct sequel to the original Black Ops. First details on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — https… 2 seconds ago

jaredmeckers

jerrrryyy RT @BRGaming: 🚨 BLACK OPS IS BACK 🚨 First look at the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 🔥 https://t.co/jolhYUI1Ah 2 seconds ago

LegacyKillaHD

Michael Huh so Ronald Reagan is likely playing a significant role in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Certain that this won… https://t.co/Y0ddJTEntN 3 seconds ago

TypicalDrear

Typicaldrear🤩 RT @PS5Console: 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Official reveal trailer for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. #BlackOpsColdWar gameplay captured on PlayStatio… 4 seconds ago

_techloaded_

Tech Loaded RT @engadget: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' lands on November 13th https://t.co/1fAOUenb6U https://t.co/8JlhAcKe7C 4 seconds ago

CODColdWarNews

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Intel Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Open Beta. Pre-order to get early access to the beta and the Woods operator in… https://t.co/XUYlZgHN2a 4 seconds ago

PointlessAdam

PointlessAdam RT @majornelson: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available for Digital Pre-order and Pre-download on Xbox One and has three edition… 5 seconds ago