Everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, launching November 13th

Activision’s next Call of Duty installment, confirmed last week to be a revival of developer Treyarch’s fan-favorite Black Ops series, will have its work cut out for it. The title is following last year’s Modern Warfare, the most successful COD game in the franchise’s history, and in doing so it has to slot into Activision’s ever-evolving free-to-play battle royale Warzone while also bridging the divide between current and next-gen consoles.



👓 View full article


