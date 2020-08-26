Score a 50% discount on Amazon’s in-house standing desk mat at a low of $48 Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Non-Flat Standing Desk Mat for *$48.16 shipped*. Having dropped from $95, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, other styles currently sell for $75 or so at Amazon. If working from home has you spending all day at a standing desk, having a mat to stand on will make the experience all that much better. This option is made of a polyurethane foam that provides a “firm yet comfortable standing surface.” It has raised edges for resting your feet at various angles, as well. I’ve been using similar mat for years now, and can easily recommend the design to help with more natural posture throughout the day. Over 135 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Upgrade your setup with Monoprice’s Electric Standing Desk at $301 (Save 25%) Amazon is currently offering the Monoprice Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk Frame for *$300.99 shipped*. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer is...

9to5Toys 6 days ago





Tweets about this

