Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven's dad, dies at 103

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Spielberg, father of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and an innovating engineer whose work helped make the personal computer possible, has died at 103 years old.



Spielberg died of natural causes while surrounded by his family in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a statement from his four children.



Spielberg and Charles Propster designed the GE-225 mainframe computer in the late 1950s while working for General Electric. The machine allowed computer scientists at Dartmouth College to develop the programming language BASIC, which would be essential the rise of personal computers in the 1970s and 80s.



“Dad explained how his computer was expected to perform, but the language of computer science in those days was like Greek to me,” Steven Spielberg told the General Electric publication GE Reports. "It all seemed very exciting, but it was very much out of my reach.”



Later on he understood.



“When I see a PlayStation, when I look at a cell phone — from the smallest calculator to an iPad — I look at my dad and I say, ‘My dad and a team of geniuses started that,’” Spielberg said in the family statement.



Arnold Spielberg said of his son in a 2016 interview with GE Reports that “I tried to get him interested in engineering, but his heart was in movies. At first I was disappointed, but then I saw how good he was in moviemaking.”



Arnold helped Steven produce his first full-fledged movie, “Firelight,” made in 1963 when the budding director was 16.



“The story was a forerunner to Steven’s ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ with aliens landing on Earth, and I built the special effects,” Spielberg told the Jewish Journal in 2012. “But while Steven would ask for my advice, the ideas were always his own."



