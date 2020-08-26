Sony opens registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 preorders
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Sony has announced the latest step in its dragged out PlayStation 5 reveal, with the company opening online registration to possibly receive an invitation to be one of the first to pre-order the console directly from PlayStation.
According to Sony’s announcement, there will be a “limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order” this holiday season; the invitation program is a chance for existing PlayStation customers to get their shot at being able to order the upcoming console.
As Sony’s FAQ page notes, filling out the registration form does not guarantee an invite to be able to preorder the console, with invitations distributed based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities.”
