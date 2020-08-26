Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony opens registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 preorders

The Verge Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Sony opens registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 preordersSony has announced the latest step in its dragged out PlayStation 5 reveal, with the company opening online registration to possibly receive an invitation to be one of the first to pre-order the console directly from PlayStation.

According to Sony’s announcement, there will be a “limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order” this holiday season; the invitation program is a chance for existing PlayStation customers to get their shot at being able to order the upcoming console.

As Sony’s FAQ page notes, filling out the registration form does not guarantee an invite to be able to preorder the console, with invitations distributed based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities.”

"Register to possibly get an invitation..."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders

Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders 01:09

 Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order this holiday season, the Verge reported. According to the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sony unveils its 'Ready For PlayStation 5' TVs [Video]

Sony unveils its 'Ready For PlayStation 5' TVs

Sony has announced two TVs as part of the new 'Ready for Playstation 5' designation, offering game-ready models and features that will support the PS5 at launch later this year. Sony Bravia X900H, a 4K..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this

gonzalez50505

Dennis Gonzalez Sony opens invite-only registration for PlayStation 5 https://t.co/ISPdsCpsA9 18 minutes ago

maria0000141

Maria Garcia Sony opens invite-only registration for PlayStation 5 https://t.co/ES45vzLPg5 18 minutes ago

smith0000121

James Smith Sony opens invite-only registration for PlayStation 5 https://t.co/XMZe3P6Gsv 18 minutes ago

GonzDeny

Deny Gonz Sony opens invite-only registration for PlayStation 5 https://t.co/2GhOiN9WA5 18 minutes ago

Zay_Capalot

🐐 RT @verge: Sony opens registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 preorders https://t.co/3Ns5IxbblE https://t.co/KUV8H3TL4U 6 hours ago

fredhermelin

Frédéric Hermelin 🎬 Sony opens registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 preorders https://t.co/zbADMaWDGS 9 hours ago

gwalem

Justin Gwalem Sony opens registration for invite-only PlayStation 5 preorders - The Verge https://t.co/BHGfwatnDn via @GoogleNews 10 hours ago

heppygaming26

Scott Hepburn RT @olddrunkengamer: Sony Opens Registration For Invite Only #PlayStation5 Pre-Orders #Playstation #greasygamer https://t.co/qTQqe4y3Ph 10 hours ago