NZXT’s new $700 prebuilt gaming PC is an affordable entry-level option Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

For those interested in dipping their toes into the waters of PC gaming, but aren’t quite ready to take the full plunge, NZXT has a pretty solid offer as part of its new update to its Starter series of prebuilt machines first introduced last year. For $699, you can buy a solidly capable entry-level gaming PC with one of NZXT’s pretty sleek-looking tower cases, in either white or black.



Intel Core i3 processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which the company says is good enough to get you a stable 60 frames per second at 1080p on most PC games a fresh PC player might want to try, like Fortnite , League of Legends, or Valorant . (As someone who still uses an Intel i5 / GTX 970 combo, I can...


