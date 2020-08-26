Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NZXT’s new $700 prebuilt gaming PC is an affordable entry-level option

The Verge Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
NZXT’s new $700 prebuilt gaming PC is an affordable entry-level optionImage: NZXT

For those interested in dipping their toes into the waters of PC gaming, but aren’t quite ready to take the full plunge, NZXT has a pretty solid offer as part of its new update to its Starter series of prebuilt machines first introduced last year. For $699, you can buy a solidly capable entry-level gaming PC with one of NZXT’s pretty sleek-looking tower cases, in either white or black.

For that money, you’re getting a Intel Core i3 processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which the company says is good enough to get you a stable 60 frames per second at 1080p on most PC games a fresh PC player might want to try, like Fortnite, League of Legends, or Valorant. (As someone who still uses an Intel i5 / GTX 970 combo, I can...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

NZXT NZXT American computer hardware manufacturer


League of Legends League of Legends Multiplayer online battle arena video game

Twitch viewership dipped this month, unless you’re looking beyond games

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Overall Twitch viewership shrank slightly in July, and streams of top games like League of Legends and..
The Verge

Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games

Fortnite splits into two different games tomorrow because of Epic and Apple’s fight

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Fortnite’s next season arrives tomorrow, but if you’re on iOS or macOS, you won’t be able to play it,..
The Verge

Why Epic can’t afford to lose the Unreal Engine in its legal fight with Apple

 A demo of Epic’s upcoming Unreal Engine 5 release, scheduled to come out next year and designed for not just game developers, but all kinds of industries..
The Verge

Epic confirms Fortnite’s new season won’t be on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Epic has confirmed it will not be releasing its upcoming Fortnite season, Chapter 2: Season 4, for iOS or macOS,..
The Verge

Apple App Store will remain Fortnite-free, for now

 District judge rules Apple does not have to make the game available in its app store while a case against it proceeds.
CBS News

Intel Intel American semiconductor chip manufacturer

DOJ Charges Former Green Beret With Giving US Defense Intel To Russia [Video]

DOJ Charges Former Green Beret With Giving US Defense Intel To Russia

Former Army Green Beret Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins has been charged with spying for Russia. If convicted, he faces life in prison. CNN reports the US Department of Justice said Friday that Debbins provided information about US national defenses to Russian intelligence operatives. Debbins was arrested for allegedly releasing details about the chemical and Special Forces unit he was a part of, before and while serving in the US Army. Mr.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Former CIA Officer Charged For Selling Defense Intel To Chinese Government [Video]

Former CIA Officer Charged For Selling Defense Intel To Chinese Government

A former CIA officer has been accused of selling sensitive defense secrets to the Chinese government over the course of a decade. CNN reports the espionage case was revealed in Hawaii on Monday and adds to the list of intelligence officers betraying the US to spy for China. CNN reports naturalized US citizen Alexander Yuk Ching Ma allegedly gave information about CIA personnel and tradecraft to Chinese intelligence.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

4 men, 4 takeaways: The tl;dr version of the monster Senate intelligence report on Russia

 Senate Intel panel produces playbook on Russian interference in the 2016 election
USATODAY.com

Lenovo’s new Yoga laptops feature the latest Intel and AMD chips

 The Lenovo Yoga 7i 15. | Image: Lenovo

When you’re writing about laptops, “spec bump” is often code for “boring.” But here’s a spec bump..
The Verge

Valorant Valorant 2020 first-person shooter video game


Related videos from verified sources

Xbox Game Pass = Value, New Valorant character, Konami making PCs - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 31st July 2020 [Video]

Xbox Game Pass = Value, New Valorant character, Konami making PCs - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 31st July 2020

This week, we take a look at: - the amazing value of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass - Valorant's new character - Logitech's expensive gaming chair - Konami making Gaming PCs - Geforce Now's upgrades

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 07:10Published
Here's a look at world's 'most powerful' gaming phone, Asus ROG Phone 3 [Video]

Here's a look at world's 'most powerful' gaming phone, Asus ROG Phone 3

We take a look at Asus ROG Phone 3, the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ smartphone that launched in India. It has 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen, 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and loads..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
Snoop Dogg drops new video game [Video]

Snoop Dogg drops new video game

The rapper's new video game was released via his gaming and animation company, Digital Dogg.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Uzbekistan: Restrictions Remain In Draft New Religion Law

Uzbekistan: Restrictions Remain In Draft New Religion Law By Felix Corley and Mushfig Bayram Uzbekistan's draft new Religion Law – which officials have promised for several years - maintains many of the...
Eurasia Review

2020 Porsche Panamera brings 621bhp Turbo S

 Range also includes new 4S E-Hybrid with more electric range, revised chassis and tweaked looks Porsche has detailed its updated Panamera, which brings two...
Autocar

ECOVACS launches DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum alongside new auto-empty dock, more

 After debuting its latest flagship robotic vacuum earlier in the year, ECOVACS is back to unveil a new expansion to the lineup with a more affordable price tag....
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

BeyondPulse

Beyond Pulse RT @kellysimsSTA: An endless amount of key takeaways from @DanAbrahams77 Soccer Tough 📖💪🏼... every chapter offered something different to h… 38 minutes ago

MarketingMeisha

Meisha Bochicchio If you prefer the TL;DL version, we've got you covered there too 👇 https://t.co/9Vbyi3TGHi #BuiltToLast2020 7 hours ago

CitizenSE

Bruce Simon RT @SUNYUFS: The good news? @usedgov released the final version of rules on #distancelearning. The bad news? @usedgov released the final ve… 9 hours ago

SUNYUFS

SUNY Faculty Senate The good news? @usedgov released the final version of rules on #distancelearning. The bad news? @usedgov released t… https://t.co/CTRdOlAaWQ 10 hours ago

EmilyShapiro1

Emily Shapiro1 Objective journalism doesn't mean reporting his version of the truth only. Culture warrior...I think not. https://t.co/oOHgylX8Sd 12 hours ago

kellysimsSTA

Kelly Sims An endless amount of key takeaways from @DanAbrahams77 Soccer Tough 📖💪🏼... every chapter offered something differen… https://t.co/b0TdGOkE5t 21 hours ago