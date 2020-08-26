Global  
 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was announced last week, but we’re getting our first in-depth look as to what all the game will have. From cross-generation cross-play support to free multiplayer and zombie post-launch content, this Call of Duty is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Don’t worry, Warzone will tie into Black Ops Cold War with post-launch content just like Modern Warfare did, keeping the more than 75 million players worldwide tied into the latest that Activision has to offer.

Call of Duty: Cold War leaks suggest the series is going back to its roots

Call of Duty: Cold War leaks suggest the series is going back to its roots

 Dataminers from Call of Duty Tracker and Modern Warzone have possibly discovered an official description for Call of Duty: Cold War that reveals some key details.If true, it means that the full title of the game is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and it will be a direct sequel to the first Call of...

