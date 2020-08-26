Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was announced last week, but we’re getting our first in-depth look as to what all the game will have. From cross-generation cross-play support to free multiplayer and zombie post-launch content, this Call of Duty is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Don’t worry, Warzone will tie into Black Ops Cold War with post-launch content just like Modern Warfare did, keeping the more than 75 million players worldwide tied into the latest that Activision has to offer.
