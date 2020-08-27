Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LG officially announces its battery-powered air purifier mask

The Verge Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
LG officially announces its battery-powered air purifier maskImage: LG

LG has officially announced a portable air purifier that you wear on your face like a mask. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier uses a pair of replaceable filters similar to what you’d find in LG’s range of air purifiers for the home, pairing them with battery-powered fans to help you breath. LG says the device has sensors to detect when you’re breathing in or out, and adjusts the fans’ speeds accordingly.

Today’s announcement ahead of IFA 2020 doesn’t explicitly mention the COVID-19 pandemic, but it heavily implies that the mask was developed in response to it. The company says the wearable air purifier is designed to replace the “inconsistent” homemade masks worn by some people, as well as the disposable masks that it says have been in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disabled Air Force Veteran Denied Entry To Peterson Air Force Base Commissary Over Inability To Wear Mask [Video]

Disabled Air Force Veteran Denied Entry To Peterson Air Force Base Commissary Over Inability To Wear Mask

Peterson Air Force Base commander Colonel Sam Johnson has apologized to a disabled veteran who was barred from entering the commissary at Peterson Air Force Base.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:37Published
Katie Gibble, Ashland’s Fire Adapted Communities Coordinator [Video]

Katie Gibble, Ashland’s Fire Adapted Communities Coordinator

Families in the Ashland School District are currently eligible to apply for a free room air purifier. The City of Ashland secured a grant from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to protect..

Credit: KDRVPublished

Tweets about this