LG officially announces its battery-powered air purifier mask
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Image: LG
LG has officially announced a portable air purifier that you wear on your face like a mask. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier uses a pair of replaceable filters similar to what you’d find in LG’s range of air purifiers for the home, pairing them with battery-powered fans to help you breath. LG says the device has sensors to detect when you’re breathing in or out, and adjusts the fans’ speeds accordingly.
Today’s announcement ahead of IFA 2020 doesn’t explicitly mention the COVID-19 pandemic, but it heavily implies that the mask was developed in response to it. The company says the wearable air purifier is designed to replace the “inconsistent” homemade masks worn by some people, as well as the disposable masks that it says have been in...
