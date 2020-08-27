Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fortnite on iOS already feels empty and dated

The Verge Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Fortnite on iOS already feels empty and datedToday sees the launch of an exciting new season in Fortnite — but not for everyone. Because of the ongoing legal battle between developer Epic Games and Apple, the game’s latest season won’t be appearing on Apple hardware, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This marks a huge change for Fortnite, a game that has long been at the forefront of crossplay. Now that’s changed. If you’re playing the game on an Apple device — which is still possible if you already have it installed — you’re experiencing a very different version of Fortnite. And it’s one that feels vastly inferior to what’s available on every other platform.

One of the best things about Fortnite is the way it works seamlessly across mobile, consoles, and PCs. Aside from some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games

NZXT’s new $700 prebuilt gaming PC is an affordable entry-level option

 Image: NZXT

For those interested in dipping their toes into the waters of PC gaming, but aren’t quite ready to take the full plunge, NZXT has a..
The Verge

Fortnite splits into two different games tomorrow because of Epic and Apple’s fight

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Fortnite’s next season arrives tomorrow, but if you’re on iOS or macOS, you won’t be able to play it,..
The Verge

Why Epic can’t afford to lose the Unreal Engine in its legal fight with Apple

 A demo of Epic’s upcoming Unreal Engine 5 release, scheduled to come out next year and designed for not just game developers, but all kinds of industries..
The Verge

Epic confirms Fortnite’s new season won’t be on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Epic has confirmed it will not be releasing its upcoming Fortnite season, Chapter 2: Season 4, for iOS or macOS,..
The Verge

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Facebook: Apple privacy changes will muck up online ads

 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook is pushing back on new Apple privacy rules for its mobile devices — and putting app developers in the middle. Apple will soon..
WorldNews

Facebook says Apple's privacy features will mess up its ad service

 A software update for iPhones and iPads is likely to affect companies' ability to use Facebook's targeted ads.
CBS News

Apple update to limit Facebook's ability to track people

 Facebook is pushing back on new Apple privacy rules for its mobile devices — and putting app developers in the middle.Apple will soon require apps to ask users..
New Zealand Herald
Wedbush: Apple Could Surge 40% [Video]

Wedbush: Apple Could Surge 40%

Financial company Wedbush said Apple is set to surge 40% on a "once in a decade" opportunity over the next year. According to Business Insider Apple could benefit from a massive upgrade cycle for its iPhone install base. In a note published on Wednesday, Wedbush raised its Apple price target to $600. Webush's bull-case price target to $700, representing upside potential from current levels of 20% and 40%, respectively.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Epic Games Epic Games American video game company

Apple Can Block Fortnite but Not Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, Judge Rules

 A judge ruled in favor of Epic Games in its ongoing legal battle against Apple Aug. 24, and will block Apple from retaliating against Epic by removing its access..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores [Video]

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
YouTuber sculpts miniature model of Fortnite character [Video]

YouTuber sculpts miniature model of Fortnite character

A Ukraine based YouTuber created a mini model of the Fortnite character Fishstick using clay. The filmer told Newsflare: "First, I create the base from the wire, and then I start sculpting the body.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:08Published
Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple [Video]

Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple

The company behind the hugely popular game Fortnite is suing Google and Apple after being removed from their app stores.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Fortnite on iOS already feels empty and dated

Fortnite on iOS already feels empty and dated Today sees the launch of an exciting new season in Fortnite — but not for everyone. Because of the ongoing legal battle between developer Epic Games and Apple,...
The Verge Also reported by •Fossbytes

Microsoft backs Epic Games, says Apple is threatening game development

 Microsoft has inserted itself into the ongoing legal dispute between Apple and Epic Games, and the Xbox company is lining up behind the Unreal Engine. Unreal,...
Mashable Also reported by •WorldNewsNPRMacRumours.com

iPhones with 'Fortnite' installed are being sold for as much as $10,000 after Apple pulled the game from the App Store (AAPL, GOOGL)

iPhones with 'Fortnite' installed are being sold for as much as $10,000 after Apple pulled the game from the App Store (AAPL, GOOGL) · Last week, the wildly popular game "Fortnite" got an update on Apple and Android smartphones that allowed players to bypass the companies' digital payment...
Business Insider Also reported by •Fossbytes

Tweets about this