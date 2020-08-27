|
Fortnite on iOS already feels empty and dated
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Today sees the launch of an exciting new season in Fortnite — but not for everyone. Because of the ongoing legal battle between developer Epic Games and Apple, the game’s latest season won’t be appearing on Apple hardware, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This marks a huge change for Fortnite, a game that has long been at the forefront of crossplay. Now that’s changed. If you’re playing the game on an Apple device — which is still possible if you already have it installed — you’re experiencing a very different version of Fortnite. And it’s one that feels vastly inferior to what’s available on every other platform.
One of the best things about Fortnite is the way it works seamlessly across mobile, consoles, and PCs. Aside from some...
Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games
Apple Inc. American technology company
Epic Games American video game company
