Norton 360 Deluxe review: Good protection with added features make it an excellent value

NortonLifeLock, formerly Symantec, has changed up its security suite lineup. Norton Security Premium, the suite we’ve reviewed several times, is no more. Now it’s all about the Norton 360 brand that combines Norton’s protection with services from identify theft protection company LifeLock, which Symantec acquired in 2016.



Note: This review is part of our best antivirus roundup. Go there for details about competing products and how we tested them.



By our reckoning, the best choice in terms of value and capabilities in the current lineup is Norton 360 Deluxe. There are two other suites above that with extra LifeLock features, but for most people 360 Deluxe hits the sweet spot at $50 for the first year for new users and $100 for returning users, covering five devices.



