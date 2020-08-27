Virtual power plants are coming to California apartment buildings Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Naomi Hawk works on a job site installing solar panels on the roof of an apartment complex in SE Washington D.C. on August 27, 2019. | Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images



Three thousand Californian apartments will be linked up to solar panels and batteries — meaning they might never experience a power outage again, no matter what



"Virtual power plants can offer California residents reliability"



The connected set of solar panels and batteries form what’s called a “virtual power plant.” Besides making sure the whole community can run on backup solar power during blackouts, these VPPs also reduce strain on the grid — because VPPs store their energy on-site. What’s more, they can be tapped to provide energy during demand peaks.



