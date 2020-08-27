Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virtual power plants are coming to California apartment buildings

The Verge Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Virtual power plants are coming to California apartment buildingsNaomi Hawk works on a job site installing solar panels on the roof of an apartment complex in SE Washington D.C. on August 27, 2019. | Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Three thousand Californian apartments will be linked up to solar panels and batteries — meaning they might never experience a power outage again, no matter what California’s utility companies do. The project, planned by German energy storage company Sonnen, will be spread across seven apartment complexes — the largest of its kind.

"Virtual power plants can offer California residents reliability"

The connected set of solar panels and batteries form what’s called a “virtual power plant.” Besides making sure the whole community can run on backup solar power during blackouts, these VPPs also reduce strain on the grid — because VPPs store their energy on-site. What’s more, they can be tapped to provide energy during demand peaks.

“As I look...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Coronavirus live updates: California to more than double testing; Laura evacuations complicated by COVID; 1M more unemployment claims?

 Coronavirus complicates Hurricane Laura evacuations. California, Nevada boost testing. Disneyland 'ready' to reopen. Latest COVID-19 news.
 
USATODAY.com

Actor Matt Bomer helps those facing hunger in California

 Actor Matt Bomer helps those facing hunger in California
USATODAY.com

Michael Williamson (photographer) American photographer

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 people in serious condition after blaze rips through California apartment buildings, leaving 50 displaced [Video]

3 people in serious condition after blaze rips through California apartment buildings, leaving 50 displaced

Three people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation after a fire ripped through two apartment buildings in Northridge late Saturday, according to fire officials.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Fire crews make progress battling historic California blazes

Fire crews make progress battling historic California blazes Los Angeles (AFP) Aug 25, 2020 Thousands of firefighters made small progress on Monday as they battled to contain historic wildfires in California, with...
Terra Daily

Coronavirus live updates: California to more than double testing; Laura evacuations complicated by COVID; 1M more unemployment claims?

 Coronavirus complicates Hurricane Laura evacuations. California, Nevada boost testing. Disneyland 'ready' to reopen. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

Challenge to California Covid limits on church services rejected (Religion Clause)

 “The Stay at Home Order and the subsequent guidelines are facially neutral regarding religion,” a California federal magistrate judge ruled.
Catholic Culture


Tweets about this