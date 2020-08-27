Global  
 

Netflix is making an original live-action Resident Evil TV series

The Verge Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Netflix is making an original live-action Resident Evil TV seriesNetflix has announced a new live-action TV series based on the Capcom’s popular Resident Evil series of video games that will be produced by Constantin Film, the same company that made the previous six Resident Evil films starring Milla Jovovich.

The upcoming series will feature an original story set within the world of the Resident Evil, set across two timelines. The first will see sisters Jade and Billie Wesker (presumably of some relation to longtime series antagonist Albert Wesker) move to the corporate town of New Raccoon City at age 14, before realizing the destination and their father “may be concealing dark secrets.”

The second timeline will jump 16 years into the future, with the Earth devastated by Resident Evil’s signature...
