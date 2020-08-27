Bollinger shows off an electric delivery van headed for production in 2022
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Bollinger Motors, the Michigan-based startup known for its rugged electric SUV and pickup truck, unveiled Thursday a delivery van concept that it plans to start producing in 2022. The big takeaway here is versatility. The van concept called Deliver-E is configurable — notably the wheelbase and battery pack — to meet the needs of commercial […]
The Opel Vivaro-e is the first all-electric commercial vehicle from the German automotive manufacturer and it arrives on the market just as the emission-free delivery of goods and services is becoming..